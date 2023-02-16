Meet Jamila Winder, Montgomery County's first Black female commissioner

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Jamila Winder was sworn in as Montgomery County commissioner on the first day of Black History month, becoming the first African American woman in the county's history to serve on the board.

Winder was born in Philadelphia and moved with her family to East Norriton Township when she was 5; she's lived there ever since.

She served on the Norristown School Board and then the East Norriton Board of Supervisors, another first.

Winder fills the term left vacant by Dr. Val Arkoosh, named by Governor Josh Shapiro to be Pennsylvania's Secretary of Human Services.

Winder is not the only history-maker on the Montgomery County Commissioners Board. Just six years, County Commissioner Chair Kenneth Lawrence became the first Black person ever to serve on the county board.

Montgomery County Commissioners