Fairmount Park's Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge closed beginning today for pedestrians, bicyclists

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Martin Luther King Drive Bridge in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park will close for construction beginning Monday, March 27.

Drivers have already spent months not being able to use the bridge, but now the closures includes all pedestrians and bicyclists.

The $20 million project is expected to last until the spring of 2025. The bridge will remain closed until the project is completed.

The Schuylkill River Trail - which runs under the bridge - will remain open as much as possible, with temporary closures for overhead work, officials said.