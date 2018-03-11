14 arrested in dog fighting raid in Grays Ferry

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog fight raid in Grays Ferry: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have arrested more than a dozen people in connection with a suspected dog fighting operation in Grays Ferry.

Authorities say they moved in around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 35th Street and broke up a dog fight in progress.

They arrested 14 people and rescued two "pitbull type dogs" in the raid.

Officials say drugs, two guns, a large amount of cash and a wooden fighting ring were also seized.

Upon returning Sunday morning, PSPCA officers rescued two more dogs from vehicles associated with the suspects.

All four animals are being cared for by the PSPCA.



An investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty is asked to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.

The agency says tips can be left anonymously.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dog fightinganimal abusephiladelphia newsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News