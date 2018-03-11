14 arrested in dog fighting raid in Grays Ferry

Philadelphia police have arrested more than a dozen people in connection with a suspected dog fighting operation in Grays Ferry.Authorities say they moved in around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 35th Street and broke up a dog fight in progress.They arrested 14 people and rescued two "pitbull type dogs" in the raid.Officials say drugs, two guns, a large amount of cash and a wooden fighting ring were also seized.Upon returning Sunday morning, PSPCA officers rescued two more dogs from vehicles associated with the suspects.All four animals are being cared for by the PSPCA.An investigation into the incident continues.Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty is asked to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.The agency says tips can be left anonymously.-----