Travel

Pennsylvania, like Philly & NJ, issues 14-day quarantine for states with high COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In an effort to slow the spread, Pennsylvania has joined New Jersey and Philadelphia in issuing a travel advisory.



After a positive, downward trend in Pennsylvania, COVID-19 cases are now going in the other direction. Cases started to climb again in late June.

On Thursday, the health department reported 832 new cases, the highest daily case count since late May.

Governor Tom Wolf and the state health department are urging residents to do their part to "flatten the curve" a second time.

Officials said if you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. If you travel to the following states, you will need to quarantine for 14 days upon return:

- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah



On July 3, Lebanon County joined the rest of the state in the green phase. The green phase prohibits large gatherings of more than 250 people.

A newly expanded mask-wearing order also requires mask-wearing in any public space, not just in businesses.

As of 12 a.m., July 2, health officials said there were 88,074 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide in 67 counties and 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 and older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelharrisburgcoronavirusgov. tom wolfcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
Man, 30, shot and killed in North Philadelphia
Businesses along Jersey Shore prepare for 4th of July weekend
'Truly alarming': Pa. officials voice concern over rise in COVID-19 cases
Playgrounds, rides, libraries, museums reopen in NJ
Many gathered in Upper Darby Township for 'Back The Blue' rally
AccuWeather: Sizzling Start to The Holiday Weekend
Show More
East Passyunk to close to traffic to expand outdoor dining
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Flyover above Independence Hall, Liberty Bell on July 4th
FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name
NFL to play Black anthem before Week 1 games: AP
More TOP STORIES News