Teen charged after punching man who died several days later in Camden County

MOUNT EPHRAIM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an assault that turned deadly last month in Camden County.

On March 23, just before 11 p.m., police were dispatched to the parking lot of a business at 20 West Kings Highway in Mount Ephraim for reports of an unconscious man.

Upon arrival, officers located 46-year-old Oron Beebe of Mount Ephraim suffering from an apparent head injury.

Beebe was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead days later.

Investigators say the victim was punched in the head by a juvenile, which caused Beebe to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old boy from Collingswood.

He was taken into custody on March 25 in Cherry Hill, according to police.

The teen was initially charged with second-degree assault, which has since been upgraded to second-degree manslaughter since the victim's death.

Authorities say the teen is being held at the Camden County Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the police at 856-580-2223.