'I will be OK:' 17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands injured

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old girl bitten by a shark near Atlantic Beach, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon is thanking the medical team who worked to save her life.Paige Winter was swimming in the ocean at Fort Macon State Park when the shark bit her. Her father immediately jumped into the water to save her.His efforts paid off. Winters survived, but her leg had to be amputated and she has injuries to her hands.Still, she said, "I will be okay."The incident happened before 12:30 p.m., park ranger Paul Terry told WCTI Winter was flown to Vidant Medical Center for treatment."Thank you to the care team at Vidant Medical Center who is continuing to provide excellent care," Winter said in a statement Monday. "I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse."According to the Atlantic Beach Fire Marshal, she "sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas."Vidant Health released the following statement Monday: According to the GoFundMe , Paige's mother said she is out of surgery and cracking jokes.