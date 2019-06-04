shark attack

'I will be OK:' 17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands injured

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old girl bitten by a shark near Atlantic Beach, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon is thanking the medical team who worked to save her life.

Paige Winter was swimming in the ocean at Fort Macon State Park when the shark bit her.

Her father immediately jumped into the water to save her.

His efforts paid off. Winters survived, but her leg had to be amputated and she has injuries to her hands.

Still, she said, "I will be okay."

The incident happened before 12:30 p.m., park ranger Paul Terry told WCTI.

Winter was flown to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

"Thank you to the care team at Vidant Medical Center who is continuing to provide excellent care," Winter said in a statement Monday. "I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse."

According to the Atlantic Beach Fire Marshal, she "sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas."

Vidant Health released the following statement Monday:

"Vidant Health can confirm that Paige Winter is at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. recovering from a shark attack that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on June 2, 2019, at Fort Macon.
She is in good condition and receiving excellent care. Her family expresses their appreciation for the first responders, the individuals on the beach who helped and her heroic father who saved her life.
Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety."

According to the GoFundMe, Paige's mother said she is out of surgery and cracking jokes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachesocean beachu.s. & worldshark attack
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
17-year-old girl bitten by shark in Atlantic Beach, officials say
Man killed in shark attack off Hawaii coast
Surfer bit by shark near beach in Australia
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia
2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
Numerous Philly officers under investigation for racist, violent posts
Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
NY could become first state to ban cat declawing
Show More
Police: Pregnant teen critical after struck by stray bullets
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
Raccoon takes wild ride on family's windshield
Philly ranked No. 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities' list
AccuWeather: Another Beauty
More TOP STORIES News