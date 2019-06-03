shark attack

17-year-old girl bitten by shark in Atlantic Beach, officials say

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old girl was bitten by a shark at North Carolina's Fort Macon State Park Sunday afternoon, a park ranger said.

It happened before 12:30 p.m., park ranger Paul Terry told WCTI.

Atlantic Beach fire officials said the girl, later identified as Paige Winter, suffered "severe injuries to her leg and hands" but did not confirm the injuries were from a shark, only saying they were from a "marine animal bite."

The teen was flown to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.
According to the Atlantic Beach Fire Marshal, she "sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas."

Vidant Health said Sunday evening that she is " in good condition and receiving excellent care."

According to a statement from the hospital, her family expressed appreciation for "the individuals on the beach who helped and her heroic father who saved her life."

The statement said, in part: "Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety."

The fire department said it "cannot confirm what type of marine life was involved until further information is received from specialists and marine biologists."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbeachesocean beachu.s. & worldshark attack
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
Man killed in shark attack off Hawaii coast
Surfer bit by shark near beach in Australia
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Shark attacks 13-year-old boy at California beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens killed after being ejected from car in Roosevelt Blvd crash
Tree slams into home after storm in Bucks County
2 tractor trailers collide on Route 1 bypass
SEPTA rail service suspended on Wilmington/Newark Line
2 injured in Kensington shooting
Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore
Phanatic surprises life-long fan for 103rd birthday
Show More
Hiker rescued from off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe
AccuWeather: On The Cool Side
Bensalem Twp. apartment catches fire after possible lightning strike
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot 5 times in Philly
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
More TOP STORIES News