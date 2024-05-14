Man killed inside Philadelphia corner store identified as father of 5; 2 women sought in shooting

Investigators believe the shooting happened following an altercation inside a corner store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man killed after an altercation with two women while inside a corner store deli in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood has been identified. Police are still looking for the women involved.

Police, as well as the man's family, have identified him as 35-year-old Tyreece Jerry.

35-year-old Tyreece Jerry was shot and killed inside the Federal Deli Market at the corner of 20th and Federal streets

His father spoke with Action News and said losing his son is a tragic loss for the family.

Jerry was shot multiple times while inside the Federal Deli Market at the corner of 20th and Federal streets around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police. The deli is also near the 17th Police Precinct, which is just down the street.

When police arrived, officers found Jerry on the ground outside the store. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he later died.

His father said his son has five young children: two girls and three boys.

Investigators believe the shooting happened following an altercation with two women that escalated, resulting in the deadly shooting.

"That's when we know one of the females pulled a handgun and fired at least five shots, striking the 35-year-old male victim at least four times. Three in the torso and once in the leg," Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

Police say the two women ran in different directions after the shooting.

Officials say the women were captured on surveillance video and at least one of the women is known to come into the corner store often.

They said they don't typically hear of female shooting suspects and don't know why the argument turned into a fight of two women versus one man.

Police say they still don't know what they were arguing about but have released photos of the women.

Police are looking for two women in connection to the deadly shooting of Tyreece Jerry.

The shooter is described as a woman between 23-25 years old. She is said to be about five feet, two inches tall. She has braids and was wearing dark grey crocs and black pants with distinctive holes on the legs. Police said the hooded sweatshirt was recovered from the scene.

The other woman is believed to be in her late 20s, and is five feet, nine inches tall. She had on white sandals, black pants with holes in the knees and thighs, and a denim jacket with holes on the right and left biceps. She was last seen running eastbound in the 1900 block of Manton Street.

One of the bullets went through the glass door of the corner store. Employees reopened the store Tuesday after placing a large sticker over that bullet hole.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335. You can also call or text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

