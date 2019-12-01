19-year-old man dies after crashing into utility pole on City Avenue in Wynnefield

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man has died after his car slammed into a utility pole Saturday night.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of City Avenue.Police said the driver lost control of the car and hit the utility pole. They said the victim was a 19-year-old man from Kansas City and was killed instantly.Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.