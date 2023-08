There is no word yet on the victim's identity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Philadelphia Sunday night.

Police say it happened on the 6600 block of Bustleton Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the male victim was shot once in the head.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

