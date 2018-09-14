2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people have been taken into custody after they tried to escape from police in a reportedly stolen car in West Philadelphia.

Officers attempted to pull over the driver shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at Wyalusing Avenue near 56th Street.

However, when an officer went to check the vehicle's license plate, police say the driver sped off.

Police say the driver then crashed into two parked cars and the vehicle flipped over.

The driver and a passenger were treated at a hospital and then taken into custody.

