2 dead after shooting at Homestead Campground in Bucks County

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Bucks County campground early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to the Homestead Campground on the 1100 block of Allentown Road in West Rockhill Township.

Authorities say 16 family members and friends were having a reunion when an argument ensued between the shooter and his girlfriend. The suspect returned from his car with a loaded gun and fired several shots, killing two people.





According to its website, Homestead is "located on 35 park-like acres... The campground also backs up to the historic 58 acre Manderfield preserve which may be explored on foot by hiking trails."

Homestead Campground has been a family-owned and operated business since the late 1960s.

Police have not identified the victims at this time.

