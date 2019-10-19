2 dead after shooting at Homestead Campground in Bucks County

UPDATE: Two dead. Shooter in custody. Sixteen family & friends were having a reunion at the campground when the victims tried to stop an argument between the shooter & his girlfriend. The suspect returned from his car with a loaded 9 mm. & fired several shots. @6abc https://t.co/OTwaNSClde — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) October 19, 2019

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Bucks County campground early Saturday morning.Officers responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to the Homestead Campground on the 1100 block of Allentown Road in West Rockhill Township.Authorities say 16 family members and friends were having a reunion when an argument ensued between the shooter and his girlfriend. The suspect returned from his car with a loaded gun and fired several shots, killing two people.According to its website, Homestead is "located on 35 park-like acres... The campground also backs up to the historic 58 acre Manderfield preserve which may be explored on foot by hiking trails."Homestead Campground has been a family-owned and operated business since the late 1960s.Police have not identified the victims at this time.