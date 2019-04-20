2 hospitalized following double shooting in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the person, or people, responsible for a double shooting in West Philadelphia.Shell casings and crime scene tape littered the 400 block of North 59th Street Friday night.Officers arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. where they found two men with gunshot injuries.They were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.Police have not said what led to the shooting.