2 hospitalized following double shooting in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the person, or people, responsible for a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

Shell casings and crime scene tape littered the 400 block of North 59th Street Friday night.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. where they found two men with gunshot injuries.

They were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News