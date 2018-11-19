2 hospitalized in Parkside fire

PARKSIDE (WPVI) --
Two people were injured when fire ripped their home in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

Flames broke out around 12:15 a.m. Monday on the 4200 block of Westminister Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the first and second floors of the house at the end of the row.

Officials say two people inside were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. There's no word on their condition.

A house cat also suffered smoke inhalation.

Five other people have been displaced by the fire.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the blaze.
