SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police say two people are in custody and one more is being sought in connection with a quadruple murder in Southwest Philadelphia.
One of the people in custody has been charged in connection with this case. He was identified as 32-year-old Jahil Porter.
The other person in custody has charges pending.
In a news conference on Thursday afternoon, police say the killings of two men, a woman and a teenage girl came after a drug deal gone wrong.
According to investigators, the two men, stepbrothers William Maurice Taylor, 31, and Akeem Mattox, 28, were doing renovations to a home when they came upon a drug stash.
At least one of them tried to broker a deal with the suspects to sell the drugs, police say. It was not immediately known if one or both of them were involved.
Police say the suspects came to the home with the intention of robbing the victims.
It ended with the four victims being shot in the head inside the basement.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross wouldn't say exactly how much money the drugs were worth, but indicated it was not a large amount.
"I will tell you, without going into detail, if at some point we are able to disclose that, it is going to blow your mind how insignificant it was in the grand scheme of dealing with life, and how little these individuals had regard for anyone else's life," Ross said.
The two female victims, who were sisters, are identified as 20-year-old Tiyaniah Rakele Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall, both of the 2600 block of North 9th Street.
Police say Hopkins and Hall were innocent bystanders and were not involved in the deal. They also said one of the stepbrothers may not have been involved in the deal, but note the investigation is ongoing.
