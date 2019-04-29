2 injured after school bus, car collide in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are investigating a school bus crash with reported injuries on Monday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of South College Avenue and West Chestnut Hill Road.
Police say a school bus collided with a car.
Authorities tell Action News that two students on the bus were not injured. Two people traveling in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
