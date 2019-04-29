2 injured after school bus, car collide in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are investigating a school bus crash with reported injuries on Monday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of South College Avenue and West Chestnut Hill Road.

Police say a school bus collided with a car.

Authorities tell Action News that two students on the bus were not injured. Two people traveling in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News