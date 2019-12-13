accident

2 injured in accident at EP Henry facility in Chester Co.

EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two workers were taken to the hospital after an industrial accident in Chester County.

Chopper 6 was over the EP Henry stone facility on Anderson Road in East Coventry Township shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Action News has been told the victims were either trapped or injured by a piece of machinery.

The workers were taken to Reading Hospital.

There's no word on their condition.

At this time, the company has not said what happened.
