2 injured in accident at EP Henry facility in Chester Co.

EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two workers were taken to the hospital after an industrial accident in Chester County.Chopper 6 was over the EP Henry stone facility on Anderson Road in East Coventry Township shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.Action News has been told the victims were either trapped or injured by a piece of machinery.The workers were taken to Reading Hospital.There's no word on their condition.At this time, the company has not said what happened.