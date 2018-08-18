2 injured in double shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people were shot in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

One of the victims was critically injured, and shot nine times.

Evidence littered the 2500 block of West Harold Street after the incident.

Action News was there as police got to work late Friday night.

We're told a 23-year-old got hit by those nine bullets.

Surgeons at Hahnemann rushed to save the man overnight.

A 24-year-old was also shot in the leg.

Police are searching for a suspect and a motive.

