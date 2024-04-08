5 injured in two separate West Philadelphia shootings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in two separate shootings in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Gunfire rang out at about 3:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Ogden Street.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and abdomen and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Police said the victims then ran to a nearby playground for help.

They were both taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The 17-year-old was said to be in critical condition, while the 22-year-old was listed as stable.

Around 5:35 p.m., police say three men were shot on the 5300 block of Chancellor Street.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the calf, a 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 25-year-old was shot in the back. All three were listed as stable at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 15-686-TIPS.

