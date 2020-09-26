2 men shot, seriously wounded in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section Friday.The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Junata Street.Police say one man was shot in the back, the second man shot in the face.One of the male victims was found at Germantown and Hunting Park Avenues, officials say.Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries.No word if any arrests have been made at this time.