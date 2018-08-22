2 men shot to death in Kensington; 2 suspects sought

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in the city's Kensington's neighborhood.Police say they are searching for two suspects.The victims didn't stand a chance based on what you see in the video. It's amazing more people weren't hit.Around 30 shell casings are outside a corner store at H and Thayer Wednesday night.A witness tells Action News she saw both the 22-year-old store clerk and a 37-year-old man outside of the store about to walk in when a gold van rolled up to the intersection.Police say, two suspects, one carrying an assault rifle, the other a semi-automatic handgun unleased a flurry of bullets.The carnage apparently all caught on surveillance cameras.From the video it appears, when they came out of the minivan, the guys just had no idea where to go, one gentleman tried to run unsuccessfully, the other guy didn't make it a step or two outside the store.The victims' family wept from the sidewalks in disbelief of the violence that unfolded.Philadelphia Police Commissioner said, "It appears at least one of the two victims was targeted, but what's not clear is why?"If you can do something like this, nothing is going to stop guys like doing this again," said Commissioner Ross.------