2 people gunned down inside vehicle in Philadelphia; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were gunned down inside a vehicle on Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 700 block of Union Street in the city's Powelton neighborhood.

Police say a 51-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were both killed when a gunman fired at close range through the passenger's side window.

About 18 shots were fired, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.

The victims have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.