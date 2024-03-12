Police identify man arrested in connection with 'execution-style' double homicide in Philadelphia

The victims were identified as 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified the man who was arrested in connection with an 'execution-style' double homicide last month in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Lamar Young, 52, from Philadelphia will be charged with two counts of murder, criminal conspiracy, VUFA, and related offenses, according to police.

The double murder happened back on February 29. Police say they were called to Mount Pleasant Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman lying next to each other on the side of the road. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially described the crime as an "execution-style" shooting.

The victims were later identified as 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers.

The shooting took place near the Mount Pleasant Mansion, which is a historic site that was once owned by Benedict Arnold. It was closed to the public last year.

About a week after the shooting, police announced that a person was in custody for the crime.

They also released photos of a man believed to be a suspect.

Police say the motive behind the shooting is still unknown. An investigation is still ongoing.