2nd suspect arrested in connection with 'execution-style' double homicide in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a February "execution-style" double homicide in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section. Police said Wednesday that she has turned herself in.

Police did not release any more information about the person.

The announcement comes a day after police identified Lamar Young as the first suspect to be arrested in connection with the brutal crime.

Young, 52, from Philadelphia will be charged with two counts of murder, criminal conspiracy, VUFA, and related offenses, according to police.

The double murder happened back on February 29. Police say they were called to Mount Pleasant Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman lying next to each other on the side of the road. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially described the crime as an "execution-style" shooting.

The victims were later identified as 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers.

Police said Cooper was shot in the head and Chambers was shot in the head and chest. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting took place near the Mount Pleasant Mansion, which is a historic site that was once owned by Benedict Arnold. It was closed to the public last year.

About a week after the shooting, police announced that a person, now identified as Young, was in custody for the crime.

Police say the motive behind the shooting is still unknown. An investigation is still ongoing.