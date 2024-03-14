Police release new details about 'execution-style' double homicide in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

Lamar Young, 52, and Dale Johnson, 56, are both facing murder, conspiracy and other related charges.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police revealed new details during a Thursday news conference about the two suspects arrested in an "execution-style" double homicide in Fairmount Park.

The double murder happened back on February 29. Police say they were called to Mount Pleasant Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

On Thursday, police provide new details about the moments leading up to the shooting.

Police said the suspects frequented the same bar as the victims.

The victims, 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers, were inside the Tellups Tavern on W. Olney Avenue with the suspects on the night of the shooting.

Police said they all interacted with each other and may have even purchased drinks for each other.

"They decided to leave the bar together. There is no coercion in taking both victims to the car," said Chief Inspector Chris Werner. "They escorted them to the car, and about 20 minutes later, we had the car in the 3800 block of Fairmount."

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cooper and Chambers lying next to each other on the side of the road. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Questions and deep pain remain for the families of the victims who each had four children.

"I was heartbroken. I was devastated, and I was like, 'Who in their right mind would want to do that to my brother?'' asked Thurston Cooper's sister, Tonya.

Thurston Cooper

"What kind of evil do you have inside you that you're going to just execute someone," added Krystina Chambers' sister, Daphne.

Police initially described the crime as an "execution-style" shooting.

On Thursday, police would not talk about a motive for the murders, but said the killings were not random.

"I think there was contact between Cooper and Johnson, that Young was not happy about. And that was somewhat resolved, or it was believed it was resolved at the bar, and obviously, it wasn't," Werner said.

Krystina Chambers

Families members say they are glad the suspects are behind bars.

"I was happy that they got the suspects off the streets, make it that much safer, bring a little bit of closure to us," said Tonya Cooper.

Police said Johnson did have a permit to carry.

An investigation is still ongoing.