2 sanitation workers injured in trash truck explosion in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- An explosion in a trash truck has injured two sanitation workers in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday morning.It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the unit block of Vandever Avenue.Police said the workers were loading refuse into their truck and began to compress the trash.According to investigators, one of the workers noticed a tank was in the truck and as the compressor came down it caused the tank to explode.Officials said a 40-year-old male worker sustained a chest wound and was transported by helicopter to the hospital.The worker was conscious and alert on the scene and is listed in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.Officials said a second worker, a 42-year-old man, was transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.This incident remains under investigation.