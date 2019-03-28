Disasters & Accidents

2 sanitation workers injured in trash truck explosion in Wilmington

EMBED <>More Videos

Action Cam on the scene where two sanitation workers were injured in a trash truck explosion, March 28, 2019

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- An explosion in a trash truck has injured two sanitation workers in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the unit block of Vandever Avenue.

Police said the workers were loading refuse into their truck and began to compress the trash.

According to investigators, one of the workers noticed a tank was in the truck and as the compressor came down it caused the tank to explode.

Officials said a 40-year-old male worker sustained a chest wound and was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

The worker was conscious and alert on the scene and is listed in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officials said a second worker, a 42-year-old man, was transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentstrashexplosiondelaware newssanitation worker
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officer opens fire following robbery; manhunt for one suspect
Body found in South Jersey parking lot
One winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Phillies' Opening Day is finally here!
Robbery victim shot while chasing suspects
AccuWeather: Sun, A Few Clouds, Milder Today
At least 7 dead in Bangladesh high-rise fire
Show More
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
Gritty gets scrappy with a young fan
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Dunkin' to release Peeps flavored coffee, donut
More TOP STORIES News