2 shootings leave 4 men injured in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been a violent night for the city of Chester, Pennsylvania.
Police tell Action News they've had four men shot in two different incidents on Thursday.
The first was at 10th and Booth streets, where two men were shot.
And just after dark, two more were shot at 4th and Highland streets.
Chester police are still trying to verify the names of the victims, and the circumstances surrounding the shootings.
