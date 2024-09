The masked suspects shot the victim in the chest before fleeing in the car.

Teen shot in chest by masked suspects in Elsmere, Delaware

ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot in Elsmere, Delaware Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the unit block of Vilone Road just before 2 p.m.

Authorities say four people were walking along the road when a vehicle pulled up, and several people wearing masks jumped out.

No further details have been released at this time.