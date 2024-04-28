WATCH LIVE

Man hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in Kensington

So far, no arrest has been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, April 28, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times in Kensington.

Authorities were called to the 3100 block of Reach Street just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival to the scene, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police, and listed in stable condition.

