So far, no arrest has been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

Man hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in Kensington

Man hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in Kensington

Man hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in Kensington

Man hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in Kensington

Man hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times in Kensington.

Authorities were called to the 3100 block of Reach Street just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival to the scene, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police, and listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrest has been made, and no weapon has been recovered.