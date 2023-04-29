2 struck, killed by southbound Amtrak train in Delaware County

There is no word yet on either of the victims' identities.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Chester, Delaware County on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the Amtrak tracks near the 400 block of Wilson Street.

Officials say the two victims were struck and killed by an Amtrak train heading southbound.

Amtrak has suspended service between Wilmington and Philadelphia, and SEPTA has suspended service on the Wilmington line.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the two victims are not confirmed to be juveniles, according to officials on the scene.