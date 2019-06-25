2 suspects wanted for robbery after fight on SEPTA bus

Philadelphia police need help identifying two suspects wanted for a strong-arm robbery on a SEPTA bus.

Police released surveillance video of the June 4 incident. They say the 39-year-old victim was on SEPTA bus Route 47 heading to the 800 block of West Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia when he got into a fight with two men.

The fight continued off the bus.
That's when the suspects knocked the victim to the ground and took his bag before running away.

The victim was hospitalized with minor injuries.
