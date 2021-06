TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton, New Jersey are investigating a shooting that injured three people, including two teenagers on Thursday night.It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Police tell Action News that the shooting injured a 15-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 70-year-old male.The 15-year-old victim is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.The two other victims are hospitalized in stable condition, police say.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call Trenton police.