2 young teens injured after shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two young teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting on Monday night in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2400 block of North 19th Street around 9 p.m.

Police say they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Another 14-year-old girl was injured after being cut by glass during the shooting.

Both teens were hospitalized and are listed in stable condition.

Philadelphia police officers are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on March 8, 2021.



Action News was there as police scattered dozens of evidence markers near a cordoned-off area of the block.

Investigators are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
