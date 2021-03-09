2 young teens injured after shooting in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police officers are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on March 8, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two young teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting on Monday night in North Philadelphia.It happened on the 2400 block of North 19th Street around 9 p.m.Police say they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.Another 14-year-old girl was injured after being cut by glass during the shooting.Both teens were hospitalized and are listed in stable condition.Action News was there as police scattered dozens of evidence markers near a cordoned-off area of the block.Investigators are still searching for the gunman.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.