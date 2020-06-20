20-year-old man shot five times in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia Friday.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 3100 block of North Percy Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot five times at that location. The victim whose identity remains unknown is being treated at Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for two men who fled in a blue Nissan Maxima. No arrest has been made.
