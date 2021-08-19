Cheer on Toms River East, Upper Providence at Little League World Series

We have a message for the Toms River East Little Leaguers set to begin the @LittleLeague World Series on Thursday - good luck from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws! pic.twitter.com/GoJR9QCpk9 — Jersey Shore BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) August 18, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10950287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a moment years in the making when Upper Providence Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series.

UP Nation, we present to you, the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Region Champions!#NewSwag#SameHeart pic.twitter.com/w8fKFjKi63 — Upper Providence Little League (@upperprovll) August 16, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Little League World Series opens Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and we've got two teams to root for.They are two of the final 16."It's insane," Toms River East Head Coach Paul Mika told Action News' Jamie Apody. "There's 4,500 teams that started this tournament and we're down to the final 16. It's awesome."The New Jersey Little League Baseball Champions meet Hastings, Nebraska.Then our other local players from Upper Providence Montgomery County, known in the series as Oaks, Pa., take the field and face Oregon on Friday."It's been awesome," said Ben Ludwig, head coach of the Mid-Atlantic Region Champs. "The kids haven't even started playing a game yet and I think if you ask anyone of them, it's been the best time of their lives."ESPN will broadcast the Toms River game on Thursday at 5 p.m.Upper Providence's game will air at 1 p.m. Friday."After being canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Little League World Series is back for 2021," ESPN says. "Although the effects of COVID-19's Delta variant will limit the competitors to U.S.-based teams only -- as well as limit the number of fans in the stands at venerable Lamade Stadium -- there will still be plenty of action and excitement in Williamsport. The LLWS, which runs Aug. 19 to 29, will be available on ESPN networks."This year, the regional championship teams as well as the runner-ups moved on to the World Series.----Disney is the parent company of 6abc & ESPN