Playoff tracker: The 12-team field and full playoff schedule through World Series

The Phillies' ended an 11-year playoff drought this week. And it may be just the start of something big for the local 9.

The 2022 MLB postseason field is set, with all 12 teams having secured playoff berths before the final day of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially secured the season's first playoff berth, and the Houston Astros, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals followed next. The Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies then clinched the remaining spots. The NL East was one of the final races decided, with the Braves beating the Marlins on Tuesday night to clinch the division title and secure the No. 2 spot, sending the 100-win Mets to the wild-card round

With the full 12-team field set, here's who is in and what's next.

What are this October's MLB playoff matchups?

American League

Wild Card: Rays at Guardians, Mariners at Blue Jays

ALDS: Rays/Guardians vs. Yankees, Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Astros

National League

Wild Card: Phillies at Cardinals, Padres at Mets

NLDS: Phillies/Cardinals vs. Braves, Padres/Mets vs. Dodgers

Who is in?

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers secured the season's first playoff berth -- L.A.'s 10th straight trip to the postseason -- on Sept. 12 and followed that byclinching the NL Westwith a win in Arizona the next day.

Houston Astros

The Astros became the second team to clinch a postseason berth on Sept. 16 and followed it up by clinching the AL West title, which is Houston's fifth division crown in the past six seasons, on Sept. 19.

New York Mets

The Mets clinched a playoff spot with Max Scherzer's 200th career win in Milwaukee on Sept. 19. This is the team's first playoff appearance since 2016.

Atlanta Braves

The defending champion Braves clinched a return to the postseason the day after the Mets and followed it up by taking their fifth straight NL East crown.

New York Yankees

The Yankees secured their sixth straight playoff berth with a walk-off win over the Red Sox on Sept. 22 and then wrapped up the AL East title with a win at Toronto five days later.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians clinched the AL Central for the first time since 2018 with a 10-4 win over Texas on Sept. 25, becoming the sixth team to secure a postseason berth.

St. Louis Cardinals

With a win over the division-rival Brewers on Sept. 27, the Cardinals took home the NL Central title and secured a playoff spot.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays were able to clinch one of five remaining wild-card berths with an Orioles loss on Sept. 29, despite not playing a game that day.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle ended the sport's longest postseason drought with a walk-off victory on Sept. 30. The Mariners will play their first playoff game since2001 as a wild-card team with seeding still left to be determined in the final days.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay extended the longest postseason streak in franchise history and earned a playoff spot for the eighth time, all since 2008, on the same day as Seattle.

San Diego Padres

Despite losing to the White Sox, San Diego clinched its first playoff berth in a full season since 2006 with Milwaukee's loss to Miami on Oct. 2.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies clinched the season's final playoff berth on Oct. 3, ending their own 11-year postseason drought.

Playoff schedule

Wild Card Series

Best of three, all games at better seed's stadium

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 9*

Division Series

Best of five

ALDS

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 3: Saturday Oct. 15

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 16*

Game 5: Monday, Oct. 17*

NLDS

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 14

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 15*

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 16*

League Championship Series

Best of seven

ALCS

Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20

Game 3: Saturday Oct. 22

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game 5: Monday, Oct. 24*

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 25*

Game 7: Wednesday Oct. 26*

NLCS

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 21

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 23*

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 24*

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 25*

World Series

Best of seven

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 2*

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 4*

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 5*

* If necessary