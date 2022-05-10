Hear from the candidates running for governor and Senate in the 2022 Pennsylvania primary

Governor's Race:
Ahead of the May 17th Primary, Action News reached out to each candidate for the race for governor in Pennsylvania.
In the interest of fairness, each candidate was asked the same round of questions. Questions included topics such as; policy priorities, abortion, school choice, and the Energy Industry. The candidates included are those who responded to our request for an interview.
Bill McSwain
Dr. Nche Zama
George Bochetto
David White
Joe Gale
Josh Shapiro
Senate Race:
Ahead of the May 17th Primary, Action News reached out to each candidate running for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat.
It is currently held by Republican Pat Toomey who will not run for reelection.
In the interest of fairness, each candidate was asked the same round of questions. Questions included topics such as policy priorities, COVID, school choice, and student loan debt. The candidates included, are those who responded to our request for an interview.
Sean Gale
Malcolm Kenyatta
Kathy Barnette
Carla Sands
Lou Barletta
John Fetterman