Hear from the candidates running for governor and Senate in the 2022 Pennsylvania primary

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News anchor Gray Hall talks to the candidates running for governor and for the Senate in the 2022 Pennsylvania primary.

Governor's Race:

Ahead of the May 17th Primary, Action News reached out to each candidate for the race for governor in Pennsylvania.

In the interest of fairness, each candidate was asked the same round of questions. Questions included topics such as; policy priorities, abortion, school choice, and the Energy Industry. The candidates included are those who responded to our request for an interview.

Bill McSwain
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Republican candidate for governor Bill McSwain



Dr. Nche Zama
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Republican candidate for governor Dr. Nche Zama



George Bochetto
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Republican candidate for Senate George Bochetto



David White
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Republican candidate for governor David White



Joe Gale
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Republican candidate for governor Joe Gale



Josh Shapiro
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro



Senate Race:
Ahead of the May 17th Primary, Action News reached out to each candidate running for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat.

It is currently held by Republican Pat Toomey who will not run for reelection.

In the interest of fairness, each candidate was asked the same round of questions. Questions included topics such as policy priorities, COVID, school choice, and student loan debt. The candidates included, are those who responded to our request for an interview.

Sean Gale
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Republican candidate for Senate Sean Gale



Malcolm Kenyatta
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Democratic candidate for Senate Malcolm Kenyatta



Kathy Barnette
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Republican candidate for Senate Kathy Barnette



Carla Sands
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Republican candidate for Senate Carla Sands



Lou Barletta
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Republican candidate for Senate Lou Barletta



John Fetterman
EMBED More News Videos

Gray Hall interviews Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman

