President Biden visits Philly (again), Donald Trump dominates Iowa and Meek Mill's 2024 concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the Inside Story Panel discuss President Joe Biden's third visit of the year to Philadelphia and how he could be "defending his home turf" ahead of the 2024 election.

They also talk about Biden's meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker on MLK Day ahead of her travels to Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference for Mayors.

They also break down the Iowa Caucus results and Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill's bold statement on the Presidential candidates.

Other topics include the U.S. Senate race with likely candidate Dave McCormick (R) out-raising incumbent Senator Bob Casey (D) in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan's retirement.

Get the Inside Story with panelists George Burrell, Melissa Robbins, Alison Young and Ajay Raju.