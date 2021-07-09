Community & Events

Local officials make push to host US Navy, Marine Corps 250th birthday celebrations

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials make push to host US Navy, Marine Corps celebrations in 2025

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a big push to have the 250th birthday celebrations of both the United States Navy and the Marine Corps in Philadelphia.

Officials from both New Jersey and Pennsylvania were on Penn's Landing Friday morning to make their case.

They are urging military leaders to choose the river banks of Philadelphia and Camden to host the event in 2025.

"Philadelphia is truly where it all began," said Pennsylvania State Representative Greg Rothman. "It makes complete sense to mark the anniversary here in 2025, and I want the sec of the navy to know that this region is prime and prepared as the mayor's office said to return it to its roots but also to celebrate its future."

Along with easy access for visitors, officials also say the city offers plenty of historical sites for visitors to check out during their stay.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspenns landing (philadelphia)navymilitaryeventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News