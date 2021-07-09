Local officials make push to host US Navy, Marine Corps 250th birthday celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a big push to have the 250th birthday celebrations of both the United States Navy and the Marine Corps in Philadelphia.Officials from both New Jersey and Pennsylvania were on Penn's Landing Friday morning to make their case.They are urging military leaders to choose the river banks of Philadelphia and Camden to host the event in 2025."Philadelphia is truly where it all began," said Pennsylvania State Representative Greg Rothman. "It makes complete sense to mark the anniversary here in 2025, and I want the sec of the navy to know that this region is prime and prepared as the mayor's office said to return it to its roots but also to celebrate its future."Along with easy access for visitors, officials also say the city offers plenty of historical sites for visitors to check out during their stay.