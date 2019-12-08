3 hurt after car slams into home in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three people are hurt after a driver slammed into a home in Delaware on Saturday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on the 500 block of Homestead Road in Wilmington.Authorities say the driver somehow lost control and crashed into the residence.Two people in the car and one person inside the home are being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.New Castle County police are investigating the cause of the accident.