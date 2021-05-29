car accident

3 hurt in crash involving Philadelphia police in West Philadelphia: Officials

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Three hurt in crash involving Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are in the hospital, including two Philadelphia police officers, after a crash in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 57th Street and Girard Avenue.


Officials say the officers responded to an assist call when they crashed their SUV into a gold Nissan Altima.

Both the officers and the driver of the Nissan were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for minor injuries.


All three individuals are expected to be okay, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacar crashcar accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR ACCIDENT
17-year-old memorialized with school bicycle shop built in his memory
Driver loses control on Ridge Avenue, plunges 50-feet into the Wissahickon Creek: Police
Surveillance video shows crash at Café La Maude's in Northern Liberties
1 person dead after multiple vehicle crash in DE: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rainy, breezy and chilly this weekend!
Two victims injured during house fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
A wet, chilly, and windy weekend down the shore
Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports
Philly to drop additional restrictions on June 2; Sixers, Phillies return to full capacity
Vandal targets historic Reading Terminal Market
New Jersey lifts indoor mask mandate | What you should know
Show More
Around $28,000 stolen in catalytic converter thefts to one local business
'Free at last': Man released after being wrongfully convicted, imprisoned for nearly 30 years
Looking for an indoor activity this weekend? Here are some ideas
Troubleshooters: Major backlog for federal COVID-19 funeral assistance
High gas prices not deterring travelers this holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News