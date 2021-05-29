3 hurt in crash involving Philadelphia police in West Philadelphia: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are in the hospital, including two Philadelphia police officers, after a crash in West Philadelphia.The incident happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 57th Street and Girard Avenue.Officials say the officers responded to an assist call when they crashed their SUV into a gold Nissan Altima.Both the officers and the driver of the Nissan were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for minor injuries.All three individuals are expected to be okay, officials say.The crash remains under investigation.