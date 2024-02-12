WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 dead after vehicle found submerged in New Castle County, Delaware canal

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 12, 2024 4:40PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

DELAWARE CITY, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a car was found in a New Castle County canal late Sunday night.

According to the Delaware City Fire Company, crews responded at about 11:45 p.m. to the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal in the area of the Reedy Point Bridge for a sinking vehicle.

Rescue swimmers were initially unable to find the vehicle because it was too deep, but its location was confirmed with sonar.

The vehicle was about 12 feet underwater and dive rescuers were deployed, officials said.

Crews said the divers battled near-zero visibility and a strong current, but they were able to locate the vehicle and remove a person.

Despite lifesaving efforts, officials said the person inside the car was pronounced dead on scene.

Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW