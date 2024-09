Garbage truck crashes near PECO substation in the Tacony section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The driver of a garbage truck walked away after crashing near a PECO substation on Friday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the Tacony section of Philadelphia near Elbridge Street and New State Road.

Police say the woman behind the wheel lost control then hit a pole and a fence, bringing down wires and flipping the truck.

First responders turned the power off, and helped her climb out.

The driver was not injured.

PECO says most customers had their service restored.