3 men tie up, blindfold woman's granddaughter during West Philly home invasion: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say three suspects are on the run after they forced their way into a home and tied up a woman's granddaughter on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the 5400 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

Police say three male suspects forced their way into an elderly woman's home and asked for money after she opened the door.

The men then walked upstairs where they forced a locked bedroom door open, tied up and blindfolded the woman's 20-year-old granddaughter, according to police.

The suspects fled in a silver or gray Chevy Malibu with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimehome invasion
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for allegedly raping girl, 13, in Chester Co.
Philly averaging roughly 1 murder a day to start 2020
Police investigating after closure of Bucks Co. wedding venue
Crash between car, pickup leaves woman critically injured
First cameras going up in effort to curb speeding Roosevelt Blvd.
Jersey City shooting was planned for months, investigators say
AccuWeather: Cooler Than The Weekend, But Still Mild For January
Show More
Astros' GM, manager fired over sign stealing during championship season
Several rowhomes damaged in West Philadelphia fire
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Massive fire destroys 4 buildings in Bound Brook, NJ
More TOP STORIES News