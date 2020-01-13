3 men tie up, blindfold woman's granddaughter during West Philly home invasion: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say three suspects are on the run after they forced their way into a home and tied up a woman's granddaughter on Monday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. on the 5400 block of West Montgomery Avenue.Police say three male suspects forced their way into an elderly woman's home and asked for money after she opened the door.The men then walked upstairs where they forced a locked bedroom door open, tied up and blindfolded the woman's 20-year-old granddaughter, according to police.The suspects fled in a silver or gray Chevy Malibu with an unknown amount of cash.No injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.