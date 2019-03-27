3 Philadelphia motels sued over alleged sex trafficking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three Philadelphia area motels are being sued for allegedly turning a blind eye to sex trafficking on their premises.The Roosevelt Inn and Days Inn on the Roosevelt Boulevard and the North American Motor Inns on City Avenue in Wynnefield Heights are named in a new lawsuit.This litigation claims that two girls, who were 15 and 16 years old at the time, were forced into prostitution by two different traffickers who took them to these motels to work.Both girls were freed in 2013 following raids by the FBI and police.