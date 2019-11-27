3 seriously injured after boating accident in Cape May County, New Jersey

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people are seriously injured after a boating accident in Cape May County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. when a 26-foot recreational boat crashed near the Cape May Inlet located adjacent to the Coast Guard station.

New Jersey State Police tell Action News three people were rushed to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.


The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cape may countyboat accident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Roadhouse Inn fire leaves one dead in Bucks County
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in shooting death of Lower Moreland woman
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
AAA: More than 55 million travelers on the move this Thanksgiving
23-year-old North Philly woman charged in SEPTA bus assault
Show More
Philadelphia releases report evaluating PES refinery explosion
How to travel like a pro this Thanksgiving
Shoppers flock to stores ahead of Thanksgiving
Philabundance helps connect good food to people in need
Robbers target victims at front door of South Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News