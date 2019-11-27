3 seriously injured after boating accident in Cape May County, New Jersey

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people are seriously injured after a boating accident in Cape May County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.It happened around 6:30 p.m. when a 26-foot recreational boat crashed near the Cape May Inlet located adjacent to the Coast Guard station.New Jersey State Police tell Action News three people were rushed to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.The cause of the accident is still being investigated.