3 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were killed early Monday morning in a shooting at a home in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section.

According to police, the crime happened at about 4:50 a.m. on the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street.

Police and medics responded to a home and found three people dead in a front room.

A fourth adult was taken to an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said they are now looking for a suspect who ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

