Victim of Philadelphia murder-suicide identified as Olney High School teacher

PHILADELPHIA -- An Olney High School teacher was the victim killed in a murder-suicide on Monday in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

Police said Wednesday that Ondria Glaze, 36, died after being shot at a home in the 1300 block of S. 30th Street.

Ondria Glaze LinkedIn.com

Officers arrived around 1:14 p.m. to find Glaze had been shot in the head.

A man, 42-year-old Richard Harper, was also found dead with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A gun was found next to Harper's body, police said.

Olney High School Principal Michael Roth said in a letter to the school community that Glaze was the special education compliance monitor and long-time "beloved" teacher.

He said Glaze could be defined by the school's saying: "Olney Love."

"She embodied this mantra and blessed every student and staff member she came across," Roth wrote. "She will be deeply missed and our condolences go out to her family, students, our staff and the entire school community."

Roth said Glaze was a personal friend.

"I know she would want us to pull together during this time and support one another," Roth continued. "That's what she always did for others."

A vigil for Glaze will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

A GoFundMe has been set up with the goal of establishing a scholarship fund in Glaze's honor.