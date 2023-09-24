3-year-old boy killed following pedestrian crash in New Castle County

The vehicle remained on the scene during the incident, officials say.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old was struck and killed in a pedestrian crash in New Castle County on Sunday.

Police say it happened just before 10 a.m. on the 500 block of South Madison Street in Wilmington, Delaware.

Officers were called to the scene for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

At the scene, police located a 3-year-old boy. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The vehicle remained on the scene during the incident, officials say.

Wilmington police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Corporal Keith Johnson at 302-571-4415.