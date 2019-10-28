3 young vandals target Ormiston Mansion in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three young vandals accused of damaging the historic Ormiston Mansion in Fairmount Park.
The mansion is nestled between trees along Reservoir Drive.
On October 10, surveillance cameras caught three young kids breaking windows and damaging the property. The cameras were then smashed.
Now, police want to talk to them.
Anyone with information should call Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.
According to the Royal Heritage Society of The Delaware Valley, the group that now oversees the historic property, the Georgian-style mansion was erected in 1798. It was built by wealthy Scottish merchant Edward Burd.
Burd died in 1833 and the City of Philadelphia bought the mansion from his heirs in 1869.
The Royal Heritage Society has maintained the mansion for Fairmount Park since 1982.
